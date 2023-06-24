Lisa Parizek, M: 402-658-6365, lparizek@nebraskarealty.com, https://nebraskarealty.com - No waiting to build this one! ZERO ENTRY, great fenced in lot backing to trees, with sprinkler system. Spacious open main floor with granite countertops throughout. All appliances included. Large kitchen pantry. Main floor laundry with full sized washer and dryer. Covered patio. Primary bedroom with en-suite bath includes double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Finished basement includes family room, additional bedroom, ¾ bath, and huge storage room in the basement. If you are tired of snow removal and mowing your lawn, this is the place for you with low monthly HOA fees. Convenient access to Dodge and minutes from Old Towne Elkhorn with many popular shops and restaurants.