3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $374,900

Pat & Linda Ciochon-Lichter, M: 402-680-2875, lciochon@cox.net, https://www.thelichterteam.com - This fabulous West facing ranch home is virtually brand new. No need to wait for Celebrity to build you one, this one is vacant and ready to go! This home had over $20,000 in upgrades from the base price. It features a deluxe primary bath with a 5' shower, double vanity, Luxury Vinyl Plank and a huge walk-in closet. Quartz kitchen countertops, a nice pantry and all appliances stay including the refrigerator, washer and dryer. The window blinds are staying & barely used. The remainder of the 2-10 Warranty can be transferred and has a GDO with the outside key pad. A must see if you are looking for a good price on ranch that has loads of features.