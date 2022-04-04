3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $380,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucy Perez, M: 402-906-3549, lucy.perez@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - Never lived in, totally brand new home in Elkhorn School District. Why wait for a new construction? This Weston home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Open modern design with large kitchen, GE stainless steel appliances including New washer, dryer, beautiful fireplace in the living room, window blinds and sprinkler system, and much more!

