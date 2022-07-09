 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $396,765

Anne Torczon, M: 402-983-7372, annetorczon@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - The Pearl plan by Richland Homes. 3 Beds/ 2.5 Baths/ 3 Car Garage. Located on a south facing lot in Westbury Creek! Enjoy the open concept main level with quartz countertops, LVP flooring, soft closed cabinets and walk-in pantry. Flex room located on the main level for the ideal office space. Three large bedrooms with an abundance amount of space on the second level along with a second level laundry room! Located in Elkhorn School District. Estimated completion 11/1/22. Pictures of a similar property.

