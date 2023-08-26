Megan Bengtson, M: 402-740-5519, megan@apexgroupomaha.com, https://www.ApexGroupOmaha.com - Better than new be home beautiful move in ready 3 bed, 2 bath 3 car ranch home! Open floor that is light, bright, and airy. Amazing kitchen with white cabinets, Quartz countertops, tile backsplash, large island, pantry, and eat-in area that is open to the living room with a corner stone fireplace. All appliances are included. Larger primary bedroom overlooks the backyard and has a 3/4 bath with Quartz countertops, double sinks, shower, and huge walk-in closet. 2 other beds, a full bathroom and laundry complete the main floor. The large unfinished basement has framing started ready for you to finish, an egress window if you want to add a 4th bed and a rough-in for a bathroom. The covered deck and the flat backyard that is fully fenced is a perfect place to entertain and kids to play. Elkhorn schools and very close to the new Elkhorn North High School. Great access to shopping, restaurants, Dodge