3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $399,000

Lucy Perez, M: 402-906-3549, lucy.perez@redfin.com, https://www.redfin.com - Never lived in, totally brand new home in Elkhorn School District. Why wait for a new construction?3 Bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Open modern design with large kitchen. New washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, and much more.