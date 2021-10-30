 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $399,900

Sami Peckham, M: 712-309-5959, sami.peckham@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - As Close to Brand New As You Can Get Without the Wait! This One Year "New" Home Is Updated and Beautiful, Inside & Out. Step Inside to Be Welcomed by The Open Concept Floor Plan with Gorgeous LVT Floors, Bright Kitchen with Farmhouse Sink and Quartz Countertops + Plenty of Storage/Cabinet Space! 3 Spacious Bedrooms Include a Lovely Master Suite with Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. From the Dining Room, Step Outside to the Back Patio to a Large, Flat Backyard with Privacy Fence. Perfect for Entertaining and More. This Home was Built with Many Upgrades! Including 2' x 6' Framing, a 3 Car Garage with 8' Garage Doors, Privacy Fence, High Living Room Ceiling + More. Perk - Basement Framing is Nearly Finished, So You Are Tee'd Up For An Easy to Finish Basement, which also Includes Roughed In Plumbing for An Additional Bathroom.Only 3 Blocks from the Elementary School and Easy, Close Access to Shopping, Restaurant

