3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $400,000

Ben Matheny, M: 402-679-6469, benjmatt@gmail.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Brand new in 2021 no wait lists or material delays on this home. Built by Sherwood Lane. This contemporary styling is second to none with truly open floorplan. LVT floors in the kitchen, dining, entry, and great rooms. Painted cabinets and Quartz counters in kitchen. Walkout basement with added on patio and 220 Volt hookup for hot tub, composite deck, 3 car garage. This home is just blocks from the grade school. The exterior of the home have a uniquely modern style that set this one apart from the rest.