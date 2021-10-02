 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $401,821

Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - Summer 2022 completion. West facing walkout ranch in Arbor View. Our most popular layout that takes advantage of every inch in this well laid out 3 bedroom plan. Some of the features include: hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, granite countertops throughout, custom cabinetry, composite deck and much more. Pics of similar model.

