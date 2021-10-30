John Gell, M: 402-740-4885, john.gell@bhhsamb.com, www.johngell.com - Sherwood Homes' popular Burberry Ranch with contemporary flair. What a fantastic value! All Sherwood and Lane homes come standard with dual warranties including 10 year structural as well as Radon mitigation system with its own 5 year warranty (see details from agent). The most wide open concept you can imagine. LVT floors in the kitchen, dining, entry, and great rooms. Painted cabinets and Quartz counters in kitchen. Walkout basement and composite deck, 3 car garage. This home is just blocks from the grade school. The exterior of the home has a uniquely modern style that sets this one apart from the rest.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $402,754
