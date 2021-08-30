Sandi Downing, M: 402-214-5621, sandi.downing@sandidowningrealestate.com, www.sandidowningrealestate.com - Location, Location, Location. Wonderful 2 Story Home in The Grove. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Open Concept Living Area, Spacious Kitchen with All Maple Cabinets, Solid Surface Counters, First Floor Laundry Room, Wood Floors, Family Room with Fireplace, Lots of Windows, Door to Large Deck with a Beautiful Backyard. New Roof, Exterior Paint, Central Air, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. The Home is Situated on a Corner Lot in a Cul-De-Sac. Backyard is Private and You Will Enjoy the Amazing Landscaping in the Next Yard. Peaceful and Relaxing. Walk-out Basement with Large Living Area, 3/4 Bath, and Room for a 4th Bedroom. The Grove Features a Walking Trail, Splash Pad, and a Park. Elkhorn School. Close to Shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,000
