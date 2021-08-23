Sandi Downing, M: 402-214-5621, sandi.downing@sandidowningrealestate.com, www.sandidowningrealestate.com - Location, Location, Location. Wonderful 2 Story Home in The Grove. 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Open Concept Living Area, Spacious Kitchen with All Maple Cabinets, Solid Surface Counters, First Floor Laundry Room, Wood Floors, Family Room with Fireplace, Lots of Windows, Door to Large Deck with a Beautiful Backyard. New Roof, Exterior Paint, Central Air, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. The Home is Situated on a Corner Lot in a Cul-De-Sac. Backyard is Private and You Will Enjoy the Amazing Landscaping in the Next Yard. Peaceful and Relaxing. Walk-out Basement with Large Living Area, 3/4 Bath, and Room for a 4th Bedroom. The Grove Features a Walking Trail, Splash Pad, and a Park. Elkhorn School. Close to Shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $439,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FBI agents arrested a 16-year-old male at an eating establishment in Fremont earlier this week. The teen, who is wanted in connection with a h…
The Bergan girls golf team returns three members from last year’s squad and added one new face to the program.
- Updated
Police arrest Lincoln man
- Updated
First-year Fremont volleyball coach Karen Nelsen feels pretty good about the team she is inheriting.
- Updated
At approximately 4:35 p.m., Aug. 16, Joseph D. Brainard, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, met…
- Updated
At approximately 3:05 p.m., Aug. 18, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to…
- Updated
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Aug. 17, Charles R. Foster, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peac…
- Updated
No one was injured in a fire that started in a garage on Monday evening.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
At approximately 12:45 p.m., Aug. 16, Samantha L. Smith, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…