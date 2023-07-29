Why wait to build! This amazing home built by Zych Construction has been lovingly maintained and is virtually new! Located in the popular Elkhorn school district within the Vistancia subdivision, this home has 2 BRs and 2 baths on the main floor. The primary suite contains a walk-in tile shower with walk-in closet & dual sinks. The open kitchen contains a walk-in pantry, spacious kitchen island with quartz countertops and SS appliances. Finished LL has a 3rd BR, 3/4 bath, and rec room w/wet bar. More features include custom Hunter Douglas blinds, covered patio and sprinkler system. Two flat screened TV's are also included. This home is move-in ready for any family!
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $485,000
