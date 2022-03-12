Jenna Jacupke, M: 402-416-8366, jenna@one80omaha.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Elkhorn South in Westbury Farm! Generous upgrades, this home with modern finishes, SS appliances, double oven, gas range, walk in pantry, amazing lighting, barn doors, LL workshop room, recirculating hot water line, natural gas line to patio, & full basement with egress window. Spacious open concept throughout, over-sized laundry room with ample cabinetry, connects thru to primary bedroom, bath & closet, creating your own suite. With a fully fenced yard, this home is situated on almost 1/3 acre.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Police arrest Fremont man
LINCOLN - A disastrous start snowballed on Bergan Thursday morning, relegating the Knights to the Class D-1 third place game for a second-stra…
Debra Dickes would rarely go more than a few days without going door to door or visiting Bible students as part of her volunteer ministry.
MURRAY – Officially it’s called a commercial solar conversion system.
Foul trouble forced Bergan to go to a deeper rotation and the Knights bench responded, leading to a 47-33 win over BDS in the opening round of state.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Fremont Public Schools (FPS) recently announced LaVonna Emanuel, principal at Fremont Middle School, is resigning. The assistant principal at …
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Fremont senior Taylor McCabe is the 2022 Nebraska Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.