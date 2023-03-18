Ryan Potter, M: 402-917-7847, ryan.potter@bhhsamb.com, https://www.rmprealty.com - Here is your chance to be in Spruce Ridge (Blondo Ridges) for under $500k. The open floor plan features a kitchen with quartz counters, large hidden walk-in pantry, farmhouse sink, and gas stove. The family room includes a cozy fireplace and beautiful architectural ceilings. Drop zone with built-in lockers off of garage. The master suite is complete with tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom with double sinks that connects to the laundry room! Unfinished basement waiting for your creative touch and could accommodate a large family room, bathroom, 4th bedroom, and storage room. Covered deck with lots of room for patio furniture. Don't miss out on your opportunity to be within mins of Dodge and shopping and entertainment.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont man was arrested for shoplifting on Saturday, March 11.
Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area will be receiving some improvements this year.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the couple was found near a minimum maintenance road about 11 miles northwest of Kearney.
A familiar face is back on duty on Fremont Public Schools campuses.
Fremont Police officers had contact with occupants of a vehicle at about 7:48 a.m. Sunday, March 12, in the 300 block of South M Street.