Ryan Potter, M: 402-917-7847, ryan.potter@bhhsamb.com, https://www.rmprealty.com - Here is your chance to be in Spruce Ridge (Blondo Ridges) for under $500k. The open floor plan features a kitchen with quartz counters, large hidden walk-in pantry, farmhouse sink, and gas stove. The family room includes a cozy fireplace and beautiful architectural ceilings. Drop zone with built-in lockers off of garage. The master suite is complete with tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, and ensuite bathroom with double sinks that connects to the laundry room! Unfinished basement waiting for your creative touch and could accommodate a large family room, bathroom, 4th bedroom, and storage room. Covered deck with lots of room for patio furniture. Don't miss out on your opportunity to be within mins of Dodge and shopping and entertainment.