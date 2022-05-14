Rich Edwards, M: 402-320-7424, Rich.Edwards@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/rich.edwards - This is a stunning home built by Ramm construction with top of the line finishes throughout and located on one of the best lots in all of Indian Pointe. This two year young "Jacklyn" is a popular split bedroom plan designed for todays lifestyles. Enjoy soaring ceilings & tall windows across the back of the home taking advantage of the incredible views of future NRD lake. The Gourmet kitchen has an oversized island and large walk-in pantry perfect for entertaining. The living room has a gas fireplace and custom built-ins. Enjoy the beautiful primary bedroom & stunning bath along with two more bedrooms on the main floor. The walk-out lower level awaits your personal design exactly the way you want it to be, with unlimited possibilities. Summer gatherings will be amazing with the private deck & lower level patio along with the fully fenced yard. Convenient location schools, shopping and everythi
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $500,000
