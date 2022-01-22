3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $515,000

Welcome to Spruce Abbey, located in the desirable Elkhorn school district. This gorgeous Prairie Homes Omaha Expression Series home features upgrades throughout! The massive kitchen boasts SS appliances and a coffee bar. The primary bathroom boasts a massive shower with a heavy, frameless shower glass door. The LL is unfinished and waiting for your personal touch. Pella windows, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!! * Agent has equity.