MOVE-IN READY!!! Welcome home to the Vinton Homes luxury Hamilton plan, located on a walkout lot! This highly-desirable floor plan features an office and the primary bedroom suite on the main level. This design is perfect for entertaining with the kitchen opening into the great room, which boasts 11 ft ceilings and 8-foot doors throughout the main level. The primary suite has double vanity sinks, tile shower, and a large closet. The finished basement delivers two additional two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large rec room with a wet bar. Also includes: all cabinets upgraded, huge pantry, Quartz countertops, linear electric fireplace, SS appliance package (excluding fridge), Kohler plumbing fixtures, James Hardi siding and stone on the exterior, oversized vinyl windows-Windsor, Trane high-efficiency furnace, insulated/steel garage doors, floor truss system (eliminates need for soffits in lower level), sump pump, passive radon system, 2x6 exterior walls, steel gutters, automatic sprinklers/sod, and a covered deck.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $529,900
