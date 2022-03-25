 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $529,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $529,900

JUST COMPLETED AND MOVE-IN READY!!! Welcome to Spruce Abbey, located in the desirable Elkhorn school district. This gorgeous Prairie Homes Omaha home, located on a giant, oversized lot, features upgrades throughout! The massive kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and a coffee bar. The primary bathroom boasts a massive shower. The lower level is unfinished and waiting for your personal touch. Pella windows, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!! *Some pictures have been virtually-staged.

