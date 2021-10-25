3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $540,000

Nick Benner, M: 402-769-8258, nick.benner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Absolute perfection in Elkhorn: A sprawling 3/4 acre lot with no backyard neighbors. A dazzling outdoor oasis with an in-ground pool and pergola. And walking distance to a public lake and walking trails. This incredible ranch features a massive master suite with two closets and a large walk in shower, a large open kitchen with an eat-in dining room that overlooks your sparkling pool. Step downstairs to your fully finished basement highlighted by a wet bar, large rec-room, two additional bedrooms, and a hidden 'safe room'. Don't wait!