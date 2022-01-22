Welcome to Spruce Ridge, located in the desirable Elkhorn school district. This gorgeous Prairie Homes Omaha Expression Series home features upgrades throughout! The massive kitchen boasts SS appliances and a coffee bar. The primary bathroom boasts a massive shower with a heavy, frameless shower glass door. The walkout LL is unfinished and waiting for your personal touch. Pella windows, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!! * Agent has equity
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A home west of Fremont was completely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.
The facilities were put in receivership in 2018 after failing to make payroll.
Fremont Police investigated an accident that resulted in damage to a business in the 1000 block of East 23rd street.
Life hadn’t been going so well when Jason Miner and his son, Sebastian, came to Fremont.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
First National Bank of Omaha announced this week that it would relocate its operations from 152 E. Sixth St. to its buildings across Main Stre…
Fremont Public Schools announced that its buildings would have a mandatory mask requirement starting Tuesday.
An Omaha attorney speculated that brain fog or respiratory distress from COVID may have caused his client to drive more than twice the speed limit and ram into three cars stopped at a light.
Fremont Police investigated criminal mischief to a parked vehicle at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 600 block of west Ninth Street.
At approximately 9:05 a.m., Jan. 15, Fremont Police investigated a burglary to a residence in the 2100 block of North Pine Street.