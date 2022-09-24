Luxury villa life! Marque Custom Builders thrives on a full custom approach and you will see the attention to detail in every aspect! Modern, well designed spaces await with an open floor plan, unique ceiling treatments, gorgeous granite counters throughout, custom cabinets, hardwood flooring and much more. 2 primary suites ideal for a multitude of living situations. The primary baths are a treat with oversized showers with stunning floor-to-ceiling tile. Perfect summer nights await on the covered deck with views! Amazing finished walkout offers ample space, wet bar, 4th bath and additional bedroom (plus space for a 4th), not to mention plenty of storage. Estimated Completion Date 9-30-22.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $639,960
