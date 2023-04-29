Kelly Gitt, M: 402-206-5156, kellygitt@kw.com, https://GittSoldItNebraska.com - Welcome home! Prepare to be impressed. Rare find custom built Pohlad villa avail for quick move in The Prairies. No details have been missed! Exceptional gourmet kitchen with high end cabinetry & appliances & huge walk in hidden pantry. Main floor boasts generous master suite with luxury spa bath & spacious closet & office. Lower level features a full wet bar & entertainment area plus two additional bedrooms & workout room. Fabulous outdoor kitchen with built in grill, firepit, several patio areas, professionally serviced hot tub that stays, new fence & over 100k in landscaping. Maintenance free living at its best! HOA includes lawn care, snow removal, sprinkler start up, winterization, club house & pool.