3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000

You Have Arrived! Remarkable ranch in popular Five Fountains. Like-new condition. Stunning finishes and fantastic floorplan with large scaled rooms. LVT wood throughout the main floor. Chefs kitchen with an abundance of counter and cabinet space. You will love all the beautiful built-ins throughout. Spacious primary suite with huge closet. Main floor den. The walkout lower level features 2 additional bedrooms, theater, cozy family room, and wetbar. Oversized flat lot that could be perfect for a pool. Relax in the morning or evenings on the large covered deck. This home is meticulous! Welcome Home!