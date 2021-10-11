Marj Scheer-Carlson, M: 402-990-2062, marj@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - This 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car needs your special touches & some extra love. Great location with playground and pool across the street. Being sold as is where is. Any inspections for sole purpose of buyer information only. Seller will not assist in any repairs per inspection & or appraisal.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $115,000
