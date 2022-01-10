 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $174,000

Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and a 2 car detached garage on a quiet street in East Fremont. Nice formal dining room with wood flooring. Spacious back yard.

