 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $185,000

Teresa Kelley, M: 402-709-9233, Teresa.kelley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Inviting 3 bed, 2 bath 1.5 story home with a cozy backyard, relaxing family room in the basement complete with built in bar. Topped with a spacious master suite on its own floor. Don’t miss out.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont teen

Police arrest Fremont teen

At approximately 9:45 a.m., Dec. 6, Ethan T. Schutt, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wax (h…

Fremont officer makes arrest

Fremont officer makes arrest

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Kevin J. Thayer, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 1300 …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News