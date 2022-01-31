 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,500

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,500

Heath Haner, M: 712-396-9097, heath.haner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This home is a perfect fit for a first-time buyer or the ready-to-downsize buyer. Full, mostly finished basement with egress bedroom. Great privacy fenced yard with deck, shed, and sprinkler system. 1 car attached garage and lots of off-street parking. Showings start 1/26 at 9am.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two face drug charges

Two face drug charges

Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News