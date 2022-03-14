Eileen Schultz, M: 402-669-5607, eileen.schultz@bhhsamb.com, https://www.eileenschultz.com - Hurry to this well cared for home in popular East Fremont! Many updates throughout and plenty of room to spread out! Open living/dining combo is an entertainers delight. These rooms have lots of natural light through plentiful windows with beautiful plantation shutters. For those informal meals, the kitchen offers a cozy dining area near a window over the patio. The kitchen boasts black appliances and the dishwasher, microwave and range are only two years old! Come in from the garage or side front entry and drop coats, shoes, etc in the drop zone that is hard to find in this price range. The basement is sure to impress with a 3/4 bath, large family room with fireplace and a separate area that offers endless possibilities. Buyer to verify schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $220,000
