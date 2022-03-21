 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $220,000

  • Updated
Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Great location and close to Howard School. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with a bonus studio/workshop on North side of the garage with heat & air conditioning. Large deck, nice open kitchen/dining area and a large family room for gathering. Basement has a rec-room and a non-conforming bedroom with epoxy flooring. The second rec-room and basement 3/4 bath have ceramic tile flooring.

