3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $225,000

Britney Boltinghouse, M: 402-957-4481, britney.boltinghouse@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome Home! Conveniently located, & move in ready. You'll be able to relax and enjoy home during any season as your trash services, lawn care & snow removal are all provided by your HOA. Inside you'll appreciate the open concept floor plan, SS appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, pantry, and VCC flooring, and the attached 2 car garage. The owners suite is generously sized with a walk in closet and dual vanities! The 2nd floor also includes two other generous sized bedrooms and laundry. No flood insurance required. Set up your private showing today!

