Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Great location and close to Howard School. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with a bonus studio/workshop on North side of the garage with heat & air conditioning. Large deck, nice open kitchen/dining area and a large family room for gathering. Basement has a rec-room and a non-conforming bedroom with epoxy flooring. The second rec-room and basement 3/4 bath have ceramic tile flooring. Property being sold "AS-IS".
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $230,000
