3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $235,000

Lindsay Hollingsworth, M: 402-681-9339, lindsay.hollingsworth@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Model Home Not for Sale. The Brownstones at Gallery 23 built by The Home Company in Fremont. New Mixed-use development offering custom built row houses. The Riley floorplan features include an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, white cabinetry, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, vcc flooring & a pantry. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m

