Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - THE BROWNSTONES AT GALLERY 23 BUILT BY THE HOME COMPANY. THIS 2 STORY ROCKWELL FLOORPLAN FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT, LED LIGHTING, MAPLE CABINETRY, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH, VCC FLOORING & PANTRY. NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED. ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY, BUILT IN 2-CAR GARAGE, AND MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $239,000
