3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $239,000

Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - No detail left untouched in this move in ready ranch home located in the heart of Fremont. Fresh paint, new counter tops, fixtures, flooring, stainless steel appliances and numerous other upgrades. You don't wan to miss out on this move in ready ranch home! Schedule your showing today.

