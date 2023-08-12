Lesley Clark, M: 402-981-1993, lesley.clark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - AMA-Fantastic 2-Story Townhome located in Gallery 23 Fremont, NE. The Reilly, built by The Home Company includes 3 br, 3ba, 2 car with 1646 fsf. Interior features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and pantry. Spacious owner's suite with tray box with ceiling fan. Owner's bath complete with double sinks, shower, quartz countertops and walk in closet. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home Open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m. (2183 Brandon Lane)
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $244,000
