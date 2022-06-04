Lindsay Hollingsworth, M: 402-681-9339, lindsay.hollingsworth@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - AMA. The Brownstones at Gallery 23 are an exciting mixed used development in Fremont offering custom built row houses. In addition, there will be homes and villas surrounding a 14 acre lake where fun abounds with fishing boats, paddle boards, kayaking and swimming. Interior features include an open concept floor plan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, VCC flooring and stainless steel appliances. No flood insurance required. Model located at 2264 N Aaron Way. Open Saturday and Sunday 1:00-3:00 p.m.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $249,000
