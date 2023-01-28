 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $249,000

Lesley Clark, M: 402-981-1993, lesley.clark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - The Brownstones at Gallery 23, built by The Home Company. This 2 story Reilly floorplan features an open concept, LED lighting, white cabinetry, quartz countertops, shower, walk in closet, additional features include 2nd floor laundry. Built in 2 car garage and maintenance free living! No flood insurance required.

