3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $249,995

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - This beautiful brick Tudor home has so much charm & character. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has a massive dining room open to your living room, perfect to host your holiday gatherings! The brick foyer opens to the kitchen nook or the dining room and is the perfect place to read a book and enjoy your morning coffee. Well maintained home with a newer roof, furnace, and A/C. Extra entertaining space on your deck or brick patio in the private backyard. Fireplace, oak floors, whirlpool tub and tons of garage space make this a must see home.