Krista Guenette Luther, M: 402-706-4027, krista.luther@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome home to one of Fremont’s truly distinctive historical properties. This 1910 Shingle and Craftsman influenced 1.5 story home offers pristine natural woodwork and flooring throughout. The entry opens to an elegant living room with a stately fireplace and includes French doors leading to one of the two porches. Also off the entry is a spacious formal dining room cornered with beautifully crafted built ins. The large country kitchen includes eat-in dining. Just off the kitchen is one of the four bedrooms that seconds as a cozy den with an en suite. The kitchen opens to a large screened in porch that overlooks the beautifully landscaped, park like yard. The 3 car garage steps up to a fully floored attic. The home is located in the Barnard Park Historic District, includes two lots and is situated on a corner lot. It also includes brand new Presidential Shake Shingle Roof, newer wate
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn’t like Tim Petersen not to answer his phone.
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
A 52-year-old Waterloo man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…
At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dis…
A Fremont Public Schools student was cited for making a terroristic threat overnight, according to an FPS press release.
Macy Bryant, Taylor McCabe, Sarah Shepard and Bella Keaton trace their basketball roots together back to middle school.
Wednesday, all four signed to play at the college level.
“You start the fight, you keep fighting and then you finish the fight. We have one more round and hopefully we will get it done.” - HC Seth Mruz
Bergan is one win away from fulfilling their team motto - "Finish the fight" after shutting out Ord.
Fremont Police have been at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.