 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $287,500

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $287,500

Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - This newly constructed townhome will not disappoint with its many amenities. Features include modern lighting, luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, & range. Convenient main floor laundry, a walk-in pantry, and a finished lower level family room. 3 beds, 3 baths, and a nice backyard deck great for entertaining, make this a townhome you will definitely want to see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 11:40 a.m., Oct. 1, Miguel Lucas-Montejo, 30, of Omaha was arrested on two outstanding arrest warrants following a traffic st…

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Oct. 4, Andria E. Ellis, 43, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 2200 blo…

Fremonter faces drug charge

Fremonter faces drug charge

At approximately 6:45 a.m., Oct. 2, Brandon LK Presley, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, THX …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News