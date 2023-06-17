Caleb Villwok, M: 402-720-6957, caleb@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Contract Pending Looking for an oversized garage or new construction? This "Charlotte" floor plan is being built for you. This home is not sold yet.... the framing is completed and plumbing ran. Completion set to be August of 2023. Features to love about this home include an open floor plan, drop zone with custom cabinets, a walk-in kitchen pantry and a large island! Lots of storage! Insulated garage door, all copper plumbing, and exterior walls to be 2 x 4. A great covered front porch and covered back cedar deck! Nice sized master suite with a walk-in closet. Call today for a showing and make this new construction home complete!
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $374,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kylie Brown hadn’t written a grant before.
Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg suffered rope burns on one hand and some fingers Monday after a high-speed chase suspect almost ran …
A Fremont Police officer responded at about 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, to the 200 block of East Second Street in reference to a theft complaint.
An Omaha man faces life in prison after he was found guilty on Friday of sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography.
Is Jordy Bahl coming to Nebraska? What's known is that Bahl entered the transfer portal on Monday and claimed she was going "to return home." …