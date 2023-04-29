Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Ready for a contract! Looking for an oversized garage or new construction? This "Charlotte" floor plan is being built for you. This home is not sold yet and foundation is in!. Completion set to be August of 2023. Features to love about this home include an open floor plan, drop zone with custom cabinets, a walk-in kitchen pantry and a large island! Lots of storage! Insulated garage door, all copper plumbing, and exterior walls to be 2 x 6. A great covered front porch and covered back cedar deck! Nice sized master suite with a walk-in closet make this new construction home complete!
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $374,900
