Jeff Pruess, M: 402-659-5333, JeffPruess@nebraskarealty.com, www.jeffpruess.com - Deere Pointe. This Stunning 3 bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car ranch has that custom look you've been searching for. The elegant entry leads you to the formal dining room and executive office with floor to ceiling windows. Great room features a cozy fireplace and built-in glass shelving. The chef style kitchen features a Dacor gas cook top with warming drawers, convection ovens, walk-in pantry, dining area with walk out to the entertaining deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped fenced yard. The ensuite features a full bath and a custom walk-in closet, heated file floors and a heated towel rack. Finished lower level with a fireplace in rec-room, bedroom with walk-in closet and a full bath with claw tub. Lots of storage, High eff Air filtering system, Central Vac, commercial water heater, Sprinklers and more. This home shows very well and has lots of upgrades through out the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $554,900
