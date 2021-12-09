 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $94,750

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Vintage 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with tons of charm! Newer roof & furnace. Cute eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, plus a cozy front porch for relaxing. Agent has equity and holds a NE Real Estate License.

