3 Bedroom Home in Herman - $950,000

Mike & Jody Briley, M: 402-690-3106, mike@thebrileyteam.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/mike.briley - Fabulous opportunity to acquire this 80.6 ACRE property just west of Herman. 35 acres are cropland plus tons of wooded areas makes for a perfect property to enjoy hunting, 4 wheeling & all that country living has to offer. Lovely 3 BDRM ranch home plus a 50x30 steel outbuilding/3.5 car garage w/cement floors & electricity. Home boosts large kitchen w/wood floors, tons of cabinets and informal DR. Spacious FR w/gas FP flanked by built-ins walks out to long composite deck. Primary BDRM w/walk-in closet & 3/4 BA w/dble sinks. Lovely 3 season sunroom w/vaulted ceilings surrounded by all windows & sliding glass doors. Huge unfinished BSMT with 1/2 BA has great potential & offers tons of additional living space. Maintenance free steel siding. Just minutes to Herman or Blair. If you've been dreaming about the peace & quiet of country living this one is for you! ESTATE SALE--being sold "AS IS".

