 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kennard - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kennard - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kennard - $79,900

Kim Gehrman, M: 402-699-2502, kim@kimgehrman.com, https://www.kimgehrman.com - Small town living just minutes to Omaha, Blair, and Fremont! Over 1500 sqft at this price?? This home has so much to offer its new owner! Desirable floor plan, spacious kitchen with a ton of cabinetry and counterspace, formal dining room. Generous-sized bedrooms, beautifully updated bathroom. Large (main level) laundry room. Relax on your porch or deck overlooking your perfect lot with mature trees, basketball court, and shed/playhouse! This is truly a must-see! Owner-occupants for the first 20 days. No offers will not be negotiated within the first 7 days of listing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News