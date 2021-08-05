3 Bedroom Home in Kennard - $79,900

Kim Gehrman, M: 402-699-2502, kim@kimgehrman.com, https://www.kimgehrman.com - Small town living just minutes to Omaha, Blair, and Fremont! Over 1500 sqft at this price?? This home has so much to offer its new owner! Desirable floor plan, spacious kitchen with a ton of cabinetry and counterspace, formal dining room. Generous-sized bedrooms, beautifully updated bathroom. Large (main level) laundry room. Relax on your porch or deck overlooking your perfect lot with mature trees, basketball court, and shed/playhouse! This is truly a must-see! Owner-occupants for the first 20 days. No offers will not be negotiated within the first 7 days of listing.