 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mead - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mead - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mead - $229,900

Tammy English, M: 402-968-9184, tammy.english@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Small town community just minutes from West Omaha! 3 Bed, 1.5 bath home, with 3 Car Garage and a 4th parking pad! .29 acre lot with a flat fenced yard and storage shed. Maintenance free siding and many interior updates! Don't let this adorable home get away!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces assault charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces assault charge

  • Updated

At approximately 8 p.m., Sept. 26, Craig MW Maslonka, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News