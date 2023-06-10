Matthew Heller, M: 402-615-1747, mheller@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Contract pending. FRR. How about golf course & lake living all in one! On the golf course with your own private easement to the lake across the street! Don’t miss that it’s almost an acre lot! Vaulted ceiling & open concept welcome you in off the entry. Great windows & natural light flood the main area. Spacious kitchen with bar seating at island along with pantry, granite & a nice backsplash. Awesome living room complete w/fireplace. Nice primary bedroom & bath includes walk-in closet, tile shower & dual vanity. Amazing 4 seasons room with great views of golf course. So many possibilities here for a second living area, office, entertain, workout or combination of them all. Off the backdoor is the 300 sq ft patio & hot tub! 2 more bedrooms & full bath round out the main level. This house also has an upstairs loft area w/ more awesome windows, huge space for couch, tv & or gaming area & 1/2 bath. Massive, heated 4 c