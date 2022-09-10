 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,550,000

Leanne Sotak, M: 402-210-5598, leanne.sotak@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - OPEN Sept. 11th 1-3 PM. Magnificent former Street of Dreams Ted Grace Custom home at Bluewater. Incredible Quality & detail in every aspect of this designer, custom home. From the breathtaking lake views to your oasis tranquil backyard, you will find luxury & comfort in every feature. Offering a zero step entry & a Wonderful flr plan with a Grand kitchen, dining area, incredible 12 ft. ceilings in living rm & just gorgeous main level den.Incredible dual Primary suites on main, both w/spacious BA & walk-in closets. Enjoy the Hearth/Lake Rm, steps from your covered patio w/a cozy Fireplace, wetbar & built-in's, as a perfect casual space to entertain & relax.Finished loft on 2nd flr w/a 3/4 BA, is ideal as a 3rd Bedrm, bunk area, TV/Game rm or Guest wing. Relax on your beach, lush, landscaped yard w/waterfall, firepit, covd. patio & fenced yard. Geothermal, all remote controlled window coverings, heated gar

